Robin Hood flour recall expands to products produced by Ardent Mills

A national recall of flour due to E. coli contamination, which was first announced last month and is the subject of a class-action lawsuit, is being expanded to cover additional products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s recall on March 28 affected Robin Hood flour sold in four provinces in Western Canada and was later expanded across the country.

The recall now covers products produced by Ardent Mills of Brampton, Ont.

They include one-kilogram bags of Brodie self-raising cake and pastry flour; Creative Baker all-purpose flour in 20-kilogram bags; Creative Baker whole wheat flour in 10-kilogram packages; and Golden Temple Sooji creamy wheat in two-kilogram packages – each with various best-before dates.

The initial recall affected Robin Hood flour in 10-kilogram bags but the CFIA says the recall now includes Robin Hood flour in one-kilogram bags with best-before dates of April 14, 15 and 18, 2018.

The CFIA says all recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store.