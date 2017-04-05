Drop the cookie dough: What you need to know about the Canada-wide flour recall

Robin Hood flour has been the subject of a recent Canada-wide recall due to E.coli contamination that has made more than two dozen people sick.

Flour might seem like a harmless substance, but it too can become contaminated and make you sick.

“The bacteria that has caused this outbreak is a pathogenic type of E.coli called 0121,” said Lawrence Goodridge, the Ian and Jayne Munro Chair in Food Safety in the Department of Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry at McGill University.

“Most E.coli doesn’t make us sick … but this is one that does.”

Initially, the recall of 10-kilogram bags of Robin Hood Flour was issued for consumers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The recall was then expanded nationwide for 10-kilogram bags with a best-before date of April 17, 2018 and a UPC code of 0 59000 01652 8.

There have been at least 25 illnesses linked to the contamination, reported between Nov. 2016 and Feb. 2017. No deaths have been reported, but the outbreak has resulted in six hospitalizations.

Goodridge suspects the wheat became contaminated in the field during the growing season.

“There are multiple ways that microbial contamination can happen — through the soil, water, insects, animal feces. Further contamination can happen during harvest and then subsequent handling and storage,” Goodridge said.

In this case, he suspects the contamination occurred during growing, adding it’s “unlikely” it happened during harvest.

“The reason for that is because it’s a pretty dry process. Bacteria need water to grow,” said Goodridge.

There have been other outbreaks over the years due to flour, however, it is rare because flour is what’s called “very low water activity,” so a lot of bacteria can’t grow or survive.

“Historically it hasn’t really been that much of a concern because the assumption was that the flour is not going to be consumed raw. And when you cook or bake something the heat will kill the bacteria,” said Goodridge.

He suspects sneaking a taste of raw cookie dough is the likely culprit in a number of the illnesses.

Food that is contaminated with E. coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) states.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have a seizure or stroke, and it can even result in death.

Smucker Foods, parent company of Robin Hood, said it is working closely with the CFIA on the recall.

“We can assure you that consumer safety and product quality are of paramount importance,” spokesperson Maribeth Burns told Global News in an email.

Goodridge said the risk, while slim, is a serious one.

“For years I’ve been saying ‘don’t eat raw cookie dough,’ and people, including my own family are like ‘Come on, you’re such a killjoy,'” said Goodridge. “But this is what happens, what can happen.”

Anyone with the recalled flour in their home is urged to dispose of the product, wash any containers the flour was in, and dispose of any food or other items containing the flour (such as homemade play-dough.)

There is also the potential for cross-contamination in the home if the flour was heavily contaminated.

Goodridge said there is no need to panic over this outbreak — just be sure you keep your fingers out of the cookie batter.