Robin Hood flour recall expanded to all of Canada

A recall of Robin Hood brand flour announced last month by federal health officials has now been expanded to all of Canada.

The initial recall of 10-kilogram bags of flour was addressed to consumers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The affected flour carries a best-before date of April 17, 2018 (and a UPC code of 0 59000 01652 8).

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in late March that there were 25 cases of E.coli infection in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador. No deaths have been reported but at least a half-dozen people required hospital care.

The agency said everyone who had fallen ill had either recovered or was recovering and that most of those who became ill were men with an average age of 24.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says customers who have the affected flour should toss it out or return it for a refund.