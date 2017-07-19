Extremely poor air quality for Edmonton, central Alberta on Wednesday

The air quality in the Edmonton area and central Alberta is set to become very poor Wednesday evening, as a huge amount of smoke from the B.C. Wildfires drifts over the mountains and settles across the province.

According to the Alberta Environment website, the capital region’s air quality health index (AQHI) could reach 10+, or very high, later in the day. Alberta Health measures the AQHI on a scale of 1 to 10, with the higher the number, the greater the health risk.

Environment Canada believes the corridor of thickest smoke and thus poorest air quality will be between Hinton, Red Deer, and Edmonton.

The weather agency said the smoke will remain over western and central Alberta until at least Thursday afternoon or evening, when thunderstorms may flush out some of the smoke.

What to do about breathing difficulties

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Environment Canada said generally, wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event and may lead to a false sense of security.

Those with breathing difficulties are advised to find an indoor place that is cool and ventilated. “Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air conditioned.”

Close to 40,000 people have been ordered to leave the southern and central B.C. Interior because of the fires and another 17,000 remain on evacuation alert.

For up-to-date information on the air quality across the province, visit Alberta Health’s website.

To see a radar map of the smoke forecast, visit Alberta Wildfire’s website.

— With files from Caley Ramsay and Emily Mertz