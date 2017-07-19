Jasper National Park under fire ban due to high risk of wildfire

Parks Canada has put a fire ban into effect in Jasper National Park, where dry conditions have resulted in a higher than normal risk of wildfires. It’s the latest park along the Rocky Mountains to enact a fire ban.

The ban covers the entire national park, including all front and backcountry campgrounds and day use areas. A fire ban is also in place for the Jasper townsite, issued by the Municipality of Jasper.

The fire ban includes all open fires, but excludes Canadian Standards Association (CSA Group) approved or Underwriters Laboratories (UL certified):

Portable propane fire pits

Gas or propane stoves and barbecues, designed for cooking or heating

Propane or gas-fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame)

Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant)

Parks Canada said the ban would remain in place until conditions change. Parks crews are doing daily helicopter patrols to check for lightning strikes or ignition of fires and said a local initial attack team is ready to respond in the event of a wildfire.

Two summers ago, a wildfire ripped through the Maligne Valley area of Jasper National Park, about 15 kilometres from the Jasper townsite.

Tuesday’s Jasper ban comes one day after a fire ban was put in place for Banff National Park, where Parks Canada crews are working to contain a wildfire burning near the continental divide. The fire is burning two kilometres west of the Sunshine Village ski resort, just across the Alberta-B.C. Border.

On Tuesday, that ban was extended to include Kootenay and Yoho national parks to reduce the risk of additional fires starting. Waterton Lakes National Park also issued a fire ban, which covers all front and backcountry campgrounds and day-use areas, as well as the townsite.

