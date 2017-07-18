More smoke coming: Special air quality statement for Edmonton area

More smoke from the B.C. wildfires is expected to drift over into central Alberta, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement at 4 a.m. Tuesday for parts of western and central Alberta, including the Edmonton region.

The weather agency said a cold front has flushed a lot of the smoke out of the province, but the smoke will once again cross the Rockies Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

As of early Tuesday morning Environment Canada was uncertain of where the smoke will set up, but said current indications are that the corridor of thickest smoke and poorest air quality will be between Hinton, Red Deer and Edmonton.

Due to the smoke, the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) will likely reach 10 in parts of central Alberta on Wednesday.

Alberta Health measures the AQHI on a scale of 1 to 10. The higher the number, the greater the health risk.

Alberta Environment and Parks has issued a high-risk AQHI forecast for the following communities on Wednesday: Beaverlodge, Bruderheim, Edmonton, Elk Island, Fort Saskatchewan, Genesee, Gibbons, Grande Prairie, Lamont County, Red Deer, St. Albert, Strathcona County, Tomahawk.

Communities around those listed should expected poor air quality.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Environment Canada said generally, wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event and may lead to a false sense of security.

The statement suggested those with breathing difficulties should find an indoor place that is cool and ventilated. “Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air conditioned.”

Tuesday’s alert comes two days after Environment Canada issued a previous special air quality statement. Wildfire smoke in the Edmonton region pushed the AQHI to 7 on Sunday afternoon.

A strong smoky odour could be detected in the air and a haze seen across the city. Wednesday is expected to be worse.

When conditions such as this appear, health officials recommend reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities if you start to cough or have throat irritation. Children and seniors in particular were asked to take it easy.

Close to 40,000 people have been evacuated from the southern and central B.C. interior because of the fires and another 17,000 remain on evacuation alert.

For up-to-date information on the air quality across the province, visit Alberta Health’s website.

To see a radar map of the smoke forecast, visit Alberta Wildfire’s website.

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News