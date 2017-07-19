Fire ban issued for southern Alberta, including backcountry Kananaskis Country

A fire ban will be in effect in parts of southern Alberta as of noon Wednesday. Anyone found in violation faces a $287 ticket.

The regions affected by the provincial ban are in the Forest Protection Area located south of Highway 532 along the mountains and foothills to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.

“No fires are permitted during the fire ban, including campfires in campgrounds, until further notice,” Alberta Agriculture and Forestry staff said in a news release, noting gas or propane stoves/barbecues as well as propane firepits are still allowed during the ban.

South of the Red Deer River to Highway 532 in the Forest Protection Area is under a fire restriction. Campfires within designated fire rings are still permitted in those campgrounds.

No new fire permits will be issued in the affected areas.

Fires are also prohibited Wednesday until further notice in all backcountry campgrounds in Kananaskis Country.

“This includes open flame, as well as fire in designated fire pits,” Alberta Parks said in an online alert. “Cooking fires using propane or gas are still permitted at this time.”

A fire ban was also in effect in the Town of Canmore as of Wednesday morning, meaning all fires (residential or campground areas), charcoal briquettes or barbecues and fireworks/exploding targets are prohibited. The town said gas/propane stoves and barbecues, portable propane firepits that are CSA-approved or UL-certified and catalytic or infrared-style heaters are still allowed.

“This fire is currently not a threat to local communities,” the town said in a statement. “The Town of Canmore is closely monitoring the wildfire and has a comprehensive emergency plan in place.”

Check albertafirebans.ca for more information on affected areas and the latest updates.

You can also call 1-866-FYI-FIRE (1-866-394-3473) for the latest information on restrictions/bans and call 310-FIRE (310-3473) to report a wildfire in the province.