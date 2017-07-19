Parents are hilariously spoofing Beyoncé’s baby pic on Twitter

Is Queen Bey being dethroned? Thanks to a mother in Ireland, parodies of Beyoncé’s famous photo depicting her in Mother Mary-like garb and nestling her newborn twins in her bosom have started to proliferate on Twitter.

But the real queen is Sharon Kellaway, the mom-of-five from Kilworth.

WATCH BELOW: Beyoncé’s pregnancy is breaking the internet

“I saw the picture and thought it was great, so I threw on a pink blanket and did my own version,” she said to BBC. “It wasn’t meant to be a big deal, I just threw on the pink blanket for a laugh and sent it to my husband and friend in Canada.”

It was at her Canadian friend’s insistence that Kellaway shared her photo, which quickly went viral. She’s been interviewed in local media, and has appeared on-air in Canada and Australia since first posting her pic to Facebook on July 14.

The stay-at-home mom calls the attention she’s receiving “bananas,” but what’s really crazy is how quickly people around the world have picked up on Kellaway’s idea and staged their own newborn photo spoof.

I love it when the internet does this. #beyoncetwins https://t.co/AIMgju4gLz — Tony Prysten (@tonyprysten) July 18, 2017

Some dads got in on the gag, too.

While most of the shots are hilarious and hammy, some mothers have chosen to forego the costumes and show what managing newborns is really like.

READ MORE: Mom shares gripping photo of what postpartum depression looks like

My thoughts on the Beyonce photo- Motherhood One Month In – What Does It Really Look Like? https://t.co/9p6QURwn4O #motherhood #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/FgFakPENB8 — Laura (@MummyLauretta) July 18, 2017

Very lovely picture of Beyonce and her twins. Here's mine when twins were about same age. Think I nailed it! Haha #Beyoncetwins #twinmummies pic.twitter.com/3i0gMy3yz9 — Lynsey Little (@LynseyLittle4) July 15, 2017

We can’t wait to see what Beyoncé will share next from the trenches of motherhood. But more importantly, we can’t wait to see how the internet will respond.