Police investigate shooting at Wakunda Place in Toronto’s east end
Police are investigating after two men walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in east-end Toronto early Wednesday morning.
Toronto police said someone called 911 after they heard gunshots from their balcony around 5:15 a.m. at Wakunda Place near O’Connor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and located shell casings but no victims were found.
Police said two men had walked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds in connection to the shooting. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Authorities are looking for two teenage male suspects seen fleeing the area.
