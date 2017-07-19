Police investigate shooting at Wakunda Place in Toronto’s east end

Police are investigating after two men walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in east-end Toronto early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said someone called 911 after they heard gunshots from their balcony around 5:15 a.m. at Wakunda Place near O’Connor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and located shell casings but no victims were found.

Police said two men had walked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds in connection to the shooting. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities are looking for two teenage male suspects seen fleeing the area.