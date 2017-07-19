B.C. Liberals waste no time criticizing new NDP government

It didn’t take long for the BC Liberal jabs to come out, in the wake of the new NDP government being sworn in Tuesday.

“We can all work together.”

Working together and across partisan lines – that was former Premier Christy Clark’s song and dance line leading up to her defeat.

But almost immediately after Premier John Horgan was sworn in, former BC Liberal Housing Minister Rich Coleman was quick to react on Twitter.

Coleman quoted a tweet featuring Horgan’s Picture to which he said “BC deserves better,” and another tweet saying, ” This #GreeNDP government was not recognized by the majority BC.”

This #GreeNDP government was not recognized by the majority BC & will pander to minority interest at the expense of the majority #bcpoli — Rich Coleman (@colemancountry) July 18, 2017

Meanwhile on Facebook, former Transportation Minister Todd Stone says he looks forward to holding the NDP-Green coalition government’s feet to the fire.

And on Monday former Education Minister Mike Bernier said it was the BC Liberals last day of government, but in brackets he says, “for now.”