Two Coquitlam kids sell cupcakes, raise hundreds of dollars for B.C. wildfire evacuees

Two Coquitlam boys are being hailed as little heroes for selling cupcakes to help raise money for wildfire evacuees.

Eight-year-old Logan Culbert and nine-year-old Luca Camarda saw what was happening in the central and southern interior and decided they had to do something.

“I heard on the news that you could raise money for the Red Cross and I decided to try a little ice tea stand with cupcakes,” said Logan.

They managed to raise $280.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2017: Current location of wildfires around the province

Speaking on Steele and Drex, Logan’s mom Kim said she was very proud.

“They did amazing, selling cupcakes while all their friends were in the pool splashing around.”

Could there still be a sweet tooth to sell more? “Maybe,” Logan said.

LISTEN: Steele&Drex talk to Logan and Luca



Meanwhile, more than 40,000 people are still out of their homes because of wildfires burning across B.C.

On Tuesda,y about 1,100 residents were allowed to return to Cache Creek where an evacuation order was downgraded to an evacuation alert.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire status: List of latest evacuation orders