New Champlain Bridge forces road closures on Nuns’ Island

More closures, detours and traffic are expected with construction on the new Champlain Bridge expected to ramp up in the coming months.

Beginning in the fall, René Lévesque Boulevard on Nuns’ Island will be partially closed; it will be completely closed to traffic starting early next year.

The access ramp leading to Highway 15 and downtown Montreal will also be closed.

Resident Philippe Tremblay has started a petition online to request that access be improved.

“It’s frustrating. It really is. Now, it’s going to get a lot worse,” he said.

Officials representing the consortium of the new bridge say that though the major road on Nuns’ Island will be closed, it will make sure to add lanes to other streets to ease the flow of traffic.

They say they hope this will help offset some of the anticipated traffic tie-ups.