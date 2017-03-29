Lawsuit filed over Champlain Bridge construction delays

The consortium behind the construction of the new Champlain Bridge in Montreal has filed a $124 million lawsuit against the federal government because of delays.

The federally owned bridge, linking Montreal with its south shore, is one of Canada’s busiest spans.

The Signature on the Saint-Lawrence consortium says in documents that only after signing an agreement was it informed of weight restrictions on the old Champlain Bridge and restricted access to provincial roads in and around the construction site.

The lawsuit says the rules have meant finding alternate transportation for pre-cast concrete and other structural elements, which have resulted in scheduling delays and substantial cost overruns.

The new Champlain Bridge, with a price tag of $4.23 billion, is slated to be ready by December 2018.

Last July, federal infrastructure minister Amarjeet Sohi said construction work was on schedule and on budget.