Vegreville hotel robbers steal VLT cash, attack employee, take her car: RCMP

A hotel worker is recovering after being struck in the head and having her car stolen during an overnight robbery east of Edmonton this past weekend.

Vegreville RCMP said the robbery happened Saturday around 3:45 a.m. at the Garden Inn on Highway 16A.

Police said the lone woman working at the hotel reported that four men, masked with bandannas, sunglasses and hoodies, entered the lobby and forced her to lie on the ground.

As the staff member tried to look up, she was reportedly hit several times about the head — suffering minor injuries — and was unable to get a good look at the robbers’ appearances and clothing.

Mounties said over a one-hour period, the four robbers succeeded in opening a number of safes, stealing over $50,000 in cash from the hotel’s VLTs. The last safe was stolen as the robbers were not able to open it at the scene.

Police said the robbers also stole the hard drive from the hotel security system, so no video surveillance was available for police to identify the suspects.

According to RCMP, the men fled in two vehicles: possibly a truck — in order to carry the safe — and the staff member’s car.

RCMP were called right after the robbers left.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Vegreville RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers.

Vegreville is 90 kilometres east of Edmonton.

