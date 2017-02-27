Sawed-off rifle, homemade explosives found in Alberta man’s backpack: RCMP

A 27-year-old man has been charged with a list of weapons and explosives-related charges following an RCMP investigation in Vegreville last week.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, Vegreville RCMP located a man who was believed to be in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

When officers searched the man’s backpack, they said they found a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, more than 350 rounds of ammunition and homemade explosive devices.

“It appears that these two homemade improvised explosive devices could cause severe injury or death to a person,” RCMP said in a media release Monday.

The Explosives Disposal Unit was called in and took the devices for further analysis.

Alexander Bugghins has been charged with the following:

Possession of an improvised explosive device likely to cause harm or death

Possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a prohibited firearm in an unauthorized place

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Bugghins remained in police custody and appeared in court Monday morning.

Vegreville is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.