Sawed-off rifle, homemade explosives found in Alberta man’s backpack: RCMP
A 27-year-old man has been charged with a list of weapons and explosives-related charges following an RCMP investigation in Vegreville last week.
At around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, Vegreville RCMP located a man who was believed to be in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.
When officers searched the man’s backpack, they said they found a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, more than 350 rounds of ammunition and homemade explosive devices.
“It appears that these two homemade improvised explosive devices could cause severe injury or death to a person,” RCMP said in a media release Monday.
The Explosives Disposal Unit was called in and took the devices for further analysis.
Alexander Bugghins has been charged with the following:
- Possession of an improvised explosive device likely to cause harm or death
- Possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of a prohibited firearm in an unauthorized place
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
Bugghins remained in police custody and appeared in court Monday morning.
Vegreville is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.
