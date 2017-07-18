Crime
July 18, 2017 12:13 pm

Nova Scotia correctional facility remains in lockdown after dispute

By Staff The Canadian Press

Springhill correctional facility remains in lockdown after an incident on Monday

File/Global News
A A

Officials at a medium-security prison in Nova Scotia say a dispute involving more than a dozen inmates has been resolved, but that the facility remains in a lockdown.

Assistant warden Shannon Oickle says the restriction was imposed at about 1 p.m. Monday after 19 inmates banded together and refused to return to their cells at the Springhill Institution.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Truck stolen by inmate goes airborne during high-speed police chase

She says they were outside their cells as part of their daily routine.

Oickle says they went back to their cells at about 8 p.m. following negotiations, but she wouldn’t reveal the reasons for their actions because the matter is still under investigation.

READ MORE: $40M spent on N.S. prison expansion, but cells remain empty

One inmate was injured and sent to a hospital off site, but has since returned.

Oickle wouldn’t provide details on the nature of the injuries or when the lockdown might be lifted.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Correctional Facility
Corrections
Lockdown
Medium Security
Nova Scotia
Prison
Prison in Lockdown
Shannon Oickle
springhill
Springhill correctional facility
Springhill Institution

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News