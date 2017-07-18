Mounties weigh whether to continue search for Langley drowning victim

Langley Mounties and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will be on the Fraser River today weighing whether to continue the search for a suspected drowning victim.

Police said they were called to the government wharf at 88th Ave. and 252nd St. just after 9 p.m. Monday night to reports a 72-year-old man had fallen off a barge.

Friends and family were already frantically searching for him.

According to police, the man was a non-swimmer.

Search and Rescue Teams from the Central Fraser Valley and Ridge Meadows, along with the New Westminster Police Marine Unit, searched docks and wharfs in the area, but found nothing.

The search was called off late Monday night due to darkness with a plan to resume this morning.