Canada
July 18, 2017 9:27 am

Missing man, originally from Dartmouth, found dead in Toronto

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Graeme Hill, originally of Dartmouth, has been found dead

Toronto Police
A A

A 34-year-old Toronto man, originally from Dartmouth, has been found dead.

According to Facebook posts from multiple family members, Graeme Hill’s body was found by Toronto police on Monday.

READ MORE: Halifax police to assist Toronto police in search for missing man

Toronto police told Global News that a body was found in the Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area, though they would not confirm the identity of the deceased.

Hill was last seen in the same area on July 10. His death is not considered suspicious.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dartmouth
Graeme Hill
Halifax
Toronto
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News