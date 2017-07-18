Missing man, originally from Dartmouth, found dead in Toronto

A 34-year-old Toronto man, originally from Dartmouth, has been found dead.

According to Facebook posts from multiple family members, Graeme Hill’s body was found by Toronto police on Monday.

READ MORE: Halifax police to assist Toronto police in search for missing man

Toronto police told Global News that a body was found in the Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area, though they would not confirm the identity of the deceased.

Hill was last seen in the same area on July 10. His death is not considered suspicious.