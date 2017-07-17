Halifax police to assist Toronto police in search for missing man

A Toronto man, originally from Dartmouth, is missing and Halifax police are assisting in the search for the 34-year-old man.

Graeme Hill was last seen July 10 at 5:30 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area in Toronto.

Hill, whose parents still live in Dartmouth, was wearing a black golf shirt, black pants and was possibly wearing a brown leather baseball cap. He stands six-foot-one, weighs 145 pounds with an athletic build, and has short brown hair and wears glasses.

Several posts have been made on Facebook asking for information about Hill’s whereabouts, including several by his father, asking for people to help in finding him.

Toronto police say they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-416-808-5300 or place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-416-222-8477.