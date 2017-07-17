Canada
July 17, 2017 2:18 pm

Halifax police to assist Toronto police in search for missing man

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Graeme Hill, originally of Dartmouth, has been missing in Toronto since Monday, July 10, 2017.

Toronto Police
A A

A Toronto man, originally from Dartmouth, is missing and Halifax police are assisting in the search for the 34-year-old man.

Graeme Hill was last seen July 10 at 5:30 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area in Toronto.

Hill, whose parents still live in Dartmouth, was wearing a black golf shirt, black pants and was possibly wearing a brown leather baseball cap. He stands six-foot-one, weighs 145 pounds with an athletic build, and has short brown hair and wears glasses.

Several posts have been made on Facebook asking for information about Hill’s whereabouts, including several by his father, asking for people to help in finding him.

Toronto police say they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-416-808-5300 or place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-416-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police
Missing Dartmouth born Man in Toronto
Missing Man
Toronto man missing
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News