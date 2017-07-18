Nova Scotia firefighters head west to battle BC wildfires

Twenty elite Nova Scotia firefighters have left the province to battle the ongoing wildfires burning across British Columbia.

The crew, as well as an on-site manager, left Halifax early Tuesday morning.

Alan Hunt from Fort Ellis is one of the crew. This will be his first time on the front lines battling a wildfire.

“I’m anxious. I wouldn’t say I’m nervous. I just ask the people who have done it a couple of more times than I have. So they definitely prepared me a lot.”

Conditions on the ground

The group, made up of 19 men and one woman, will likely be assigned to hold the line on a fire to stop it from spreading.

“We expect hot and dry conditions, long days, hard work but we are here to help out,” said firefighter Robert Lefurgey from Annapolis Valley.

Once on the ground, the crew will work 12-hour shifts for 14 days straight in dangerous conditions that can quickly shift. It’s something they’re prepared for said Jim Rudderham, forest protection operations manager for Nova Scotia.

“They know what they are getting into. Many of them have done this many times. The new guys are going to buddy up with someone to make sure they are OK. But their training and their experience will help them out for sure.”

Amherst native Rob Davis is one of the experienced firefighters in the group. He’s made this trip before and he expects it will be another tough job.

“I’ve been out seven times. I’ve been to B.C. one other time. B.C. was pretty volatile before and it looks like the conditions are worse this time.”

The crew will be in the western province for two weeks.