Grass fire quickly actioned with garden hose

A passerby who noticed smoke coming from behind homes in Rose Valley Monday night can be thanked for a grass fire being quickly contained.

A resident on Rosealee Lane told Global News he got a knock on the door and the man said there was a fire behind his home.

The resident at 1905 was able to pull his garden hose to the edge of the property to douse the flames with water while neighbours called 9-1-1.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund confirmed what the homeowner told us: what sparked the fire is unknown.

The fire burned along his fence line in dry, tall grass that leads into the wilderness.

Firefighters doused the hot spots further.

Brolund asked Global News to “urge the public to be very careful out there”.

Fire crews around the Central Okanagan attended several calls Monday night for illegal campfires and backyard pit fires as well as erroneous calls for reports of flames on patio decks. Propane-fueled patio fire tables, if CSA approved, are sanctioned during the current campfire ban.