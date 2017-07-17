Assault charge against Calgary Police Association president withdrawn

An Assault charge has been dropped against the president of Calgary’s police union.

Sgt. Les Kaminski of the Calgary Police Association was charged with assault with a weapon and perjury in connection with a 2008 traffic stop in downtown Calgary.

A second officer, Const. Brant Derrick, also faced a charge of assault causing bodily harm in connection with the traffic stop, which led to the arrest of Jason Arkinstall.

Arkinstall was charged with uttering threats against Derrick, but was acquitted in 2011. A provincial court judge said in his written decision that Kaminski and Derrick were not credible witnesses.

Alberta Justice confirmed Monday that the assault charge against Kaminski had been withdrawn.

Kaminski will still stand trial on a perjury charge. A new date for the trial has not been set.

Kaminski became head of the 2,200-member union earlier this year.