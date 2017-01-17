Charges recommended against new Calgary Police Association president

Global News has learned that an investigation into the new president of the Calgary Police Association will recommend charges be laid against the officer.

The investigation into Les Kaminski was launched by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) in connection to an incident dating back to 2008.

In that incident, Calgary police arrested a man and charged him, but in the subsequent trial, a judge ruled evidence from Kaminski wasn’t credible and the man was eventually acquitted.

The judge’s ruling also detailed an assault against the accused during the arrest.

It’s not clear yet exactly what charges will be laid against the officer.

More to come…