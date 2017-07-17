Air quality statement issued for southwestern Manitoba
WINNIPEG– Air quality in southern parts of southern Manitoba has been reduced due to smoke.
Environment Canada has released an Air Quality Statement for southwestern Manitoba as high levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from the forest fires in British Columbia.
Smoke has been moving over portions of southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba leading to deteriorated air quality in the region.
The statement was released for the following areas: Brandon, Neepawa, Carberrry, Treherne, Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou, Melita, Boissevain, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, Virden, Souris.
Northwesterly winds Tuesday will flush the smoke out of the area and improve air quality.
