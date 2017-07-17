Search resumes for missing swimmer on Okanagan Lake

The search for a missing swimmer on Okanagan Lake resumed on Monday.

On Saturday, a group of eight people were boating when they stopped for a swim somewhere between Gyro Park and Kinsmen Park.

After the swim, they steered the boat towards the W.R. Bennett Bridge when they noticed a 23-year-old Kamloops man was not on the boat.

They backtracked to the spot they were swimming, but couldn’t find him and called 911.

A search was launched immediately and continued until dusk.

On Sunday, a Central Okanagan Search & Rescue boat, an RCMP boat, two kayaks and a helicopter continued the search until choppy waters caused it to be suspended.

On Monday, two boats were out on the water again.

The e Division Underwater Recovery Team will be attending in the coming days.