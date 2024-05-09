Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Vancouver police officer who struck pedestrian guilty of excessive speeding

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 6:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'IIO investigate after VPD car hits man mid-block on Hastings Street'
IIO investigate after VPD car hits man mid-block on Hastings Street
WATCH: The Independent Investigations Office is looking into a crash involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian early Tuesday morning on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside – Sep 22, 2022
A Vancouver police officer who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the Downtown Eastside two years ago has been found guilty of excessive speeding.

The collision happened on Sept. 20, 2022, on East Hastings Street between Columbia and Main streets.

The incident was captured on camera. The police vehicle did not appear to have lights or sirens activated at the time.

Const. Jack Zhao was initially charged with driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention but was found guilty of the lesser charge.

He was fined $2,300.

Vancouver police confirmed Zhao remains a serving member of the force.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

