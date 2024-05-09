Vancouver police officer who struck pedestrian guilty of excessive speeding

See more sharing options

A Vancouver police officer who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the Downtown Eastside two years ago has been found guilty of excessive speeding.

The collision happened on Sept. 20, 2022, on East Hastings Street between Columbia and Main streets.

The incident was captured on camera. The police vehicle did not appear to have lights or sirens activated at the time.

Const. Jack Zhao was initially charged with driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention but was found guilty of the lesser charge.

He was fined $2,300.

Vancouver police confirmed Zhao remains a serving member of the force.