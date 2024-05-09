Transit police seize 23 weapons over 3 days near Metrotown Station

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they seized 23 weapons during a three-day operation in and around Metrotown SkyTrain Station.

The policing body sent officers from their Crime Suppression Team to the areas surrounding the station on April 13th, 19th, and 21st.

Over the course of the operation, police arrested 26 people and seized the nearly two dozen weapons.

2:01 Man arrested with rolling rack of clothes on SkyTrain

Police confiscated 142 grams of fentanyl and six grams of methamphetamine.

Story continues below advertisement

Police seized a total of $9,506 in stolen merchandise as well.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Public safety will always be a top priority for Transit Police and we are dedicated to keeping the transit system safe for everyone, which includes reducing risk of crime faced by transit passengers as they travel to and from the transit system,” Metro Vancouver Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed said in a media release.

2:03 Dangerous SkyTrain stunt prompts warning

Transit police chose Metrotown because it is the second latest station on the system by passenger volume and is next to the largest mall in the province.

Metropolis at Metrotown security partnered with police for the operation.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have not indicated if any similar operations are planned in the future.