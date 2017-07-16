Man shot dead in Montreal’s 13th homicide of 2017

The major crimes unit with Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating the city’s 13th homicide of 2017 on SPVM territory.

Police said they received several 911 calls at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday reporting an outdoor fight between several people, and the sound of gunshots near Provencher Boulevard and Denis-Papin Street in Saint-Leonard.

Shooting in St-Leonard has left one person dead. Incident happened near corner of Provencher Blvd. and Denis-Papin Street. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/FsCDpwtl4w — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) July 16, 2017

Upon arrival, officers located the victim — a 29-year-old man– lying on the ground.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said despite quick intervention by paramedics, the victim died of his injuries at the scene.

“The wounds were caused by a firearm,” Chèvrefils said.

The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of police. No arrests have been made so far.

Crime scene technicians and the canine unit were dispatched to the area to assist in the investigation.

Blvd. Provencher closed for a couple of blocks as police are processing the scene. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/v7hlvKOdQT — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) July 16, 2017

A security perimeter was established and Provencher Boulevard is closed between de Roquebrune and Enrico-Fermi streets and Denis-Papin Street is closed at de Roquebrune Street.