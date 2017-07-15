STARS Air Ambulance called after crash on Highway 3

Two vehicles collided head on, sending one person to hospital with the help of STARS Air Ambulance.

It happened around 5:19pm on Highway 3, about 2 kilometres south of Brunkild.

A few people were taken by Ambulance to Winnipeg for further medical attention.

The vehicles had collided on the highway and moved into the western ditch.

First responders blocked off the Highway upon arriving, but it has since re-opened.