Camera drone falls, injures several people during Turkish President Erdogan’s speech: reports

Several people were injured when a television camera drone fell from the sky in the Turkish capital Ankara, during a broadcast of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan‘s speech marking the one-year anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

Turkish journalist Engin Bas told Global News that Erdogan stopped his speech and asked paramedics to tend to the injured, before resuming his speech.

Drone camera has fallen to ppl while Erdogan speaking in commemoration of the coup attempt in Turkish parliament.Count 6 injured slightly pic.twitter.com/qXMRFEGmwV — Engin Bas (@enginbas) July 16, 2017

Video posted to Twitter showed the injured being taken away on stretchers, and the drone being removed from the scene.

TBMM'deki 15 Temmuz anma töreninde Cumhurbaşkanı @RT_Erdogan’ın konuşma yaptığı sırada kalabalığın üzerine drone düştü, 6 kişi yaralandı. pic.twitter.com/9G00Pzr0x4 Story continues below — Az Önce Oldu (@azonceoldu) July 16, 2017

Turkish daily Hurriyet reported that two people were taken to hospital for treatment, while four were treated on-site.

Thousands of people had gathered outside the parliament in the early hours of Sunday, waving Turkish flags and holding up pictures of the 250 people who died confronting the coup-plotters.

Earlier, Erdogan told tens of thousands of flag-waving Turks in Istanbul of his desire to bring the people behind the coup to trial.

“These are still their good days. I have spoken with our prime minister and said ‘when they appear in court, they should wear one type of outfit, like in Guantanamo,”‘ he told the cheering crowd.

Turkey says the coup was orchestrated by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, and some 50,000 people have been arrested for alleged links to the failed takeover. Gulen denies involvement.

– With files from The Associated Press