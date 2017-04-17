Trump congratulates Turkey’s Erodgan for vote that expands his powers

U.S. President Donald Trump called Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on winning a referendum expanding his authority, sources in Erdogan’s palace said on Monday.

Turkey voted on Sunday to switch to a presidential system, greatly increasing Erdogan’s powers.

Unofficial results, which the opposition said it would challenge, showed a narrow victory for him with 51.4 percent of votes cast in favour.

READ MORE: ‘Know your place’: Turkey’s Erdogan chides international election observers