Trump congratulates Turkey’s Erodgan for vote that expands his powers

By Ece Toksabay Reuters

Criticism over Turkey's referendum as a representative from the European election observer mission says the vote did not live up to the standards of the Council of Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on winning a referendum expanding his authority, sources in Erdogan’s palace said on Monday.

Turkey voted on Sunday to switch to a presidential system, greatly increasing Erdogan’s powers.

Unofficial results, which the opposition said it would challenge, showed a narrow victory for him with 51.4 percent of votes cast in favour.

READ MORE: ‘Know your place’: Turkey’s Erdogan chides international election observers

