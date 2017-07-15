Search continues for missing Vancouver couple

The search for a missing Vancouver couple continues more than a week after they went missing in the remote wilderness north of Chehalis Lake.

The search for Sophie Dowsley and Gregory Tiffin began last weekend after the couple didn’t return from what was supposed to be a day hike.

They were last spotted in Harrison Hot Springs on July 8.

On Wednesday, RCMP said the couple’s car was found unoccupied at Statlu Lake near Chehalis.

On Thursday, search crews found personal items in the fast-moving water beneath a treacherous waterfall, and the assumption at this point is at least one of them was swept downstream.

Crews have focused their attention on the water and the forest immediately around the waterfall.