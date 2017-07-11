RCMP searching for missing Vancouver couple

Agassiz RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Vancouver couple who hasn’t been heard from since Saturday.

Gregory James Tiffin, 44, and Sophie Dowsley, 34, were last seen by staff at a business in the 100-block of Esplanade Avenue in Harrison Hot Springs.

Mounties believe Tiffin and Dowsley were driving a black 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup and travelling in the Fraser Valley or Lower Mainland region.

Tiffin is described as six-feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Dowsley is described as five-foot-seven and 143 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police or, if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).