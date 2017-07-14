Charges upgraded against Saskatchewan man accused of abducting girl

Charges are being upgraded against a man accused of abducting an eight-year-old girl from a Saskatchewan playground.

Court documents show a charge of sexual assault against Jared John Charles is being changed to aggravated sexual assault and a charge of break and enter of a dwelling house is being added.

Charles, who is 19, still faces other charges that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He was arrested after an Amber Alert was issued July 4 when a girl disappeared from a school playground in Prince Albert.

Police said a man was seen talking to the girl against a school wall before he grabbed her, put her into the back seat of his car and drove away.

She was found several hours later.