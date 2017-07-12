Abducted Prince Albert, Sask. girl dropped off in woods, made way to farm

Police said a Saskatchewan girl who was abducted from a playground last week was dropped off in a wooded area outside the city of Prince Albert.

Insp. Jason Stonechild said the eight-year-old girl walked from the woods to a nearby farm where the owner called police.

He said a canine unit followed the girl’s footsteps back to the woods to figure out where she had been abandoned.

An Amber Alert was issued July 4 for the girl after she disappeared from a playground in the northern Saskatchewan city.

She was found several hours later.

This was this first time an Amber Alert had been issued by the Prince Albert Police Service.

Police said a tip helped them track Jared John Charles, 19, to a local business, where he was arrested.

Charles, who also goes by the first name of Jarrod, is facing numerous charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and abandoning a child.

He was sentenced last December to three-and-a-half months’ time served, as well as three years of probation, in connection with a case that involved a nine-year-old girl.

Charles was also to register with the National Sexual Offender Registry and not to be alone with children under the age of 16 unless he was with an adult who knew about his conviction.

With files from Global News