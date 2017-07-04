Amber Alert cancelled after 8-year-old found safe; suspect in custody

Saskatchewan RCMP have cancelled a province-wide Amber Alert for an eight-year-old girl, and a man who allegedly abducted the girl is in custody.

The RCMP had issued an alert Tuesday after a girl had gone missing in Prince Albert, Sask.

She has since been found safe.

Police have arrested Jared John Charles, a St. Louis, Sask., resident. Officers didn’t say which charges would be laid.

Police asking for public's help locating kidnapping suspect Jared John Charles. Driving 2002 neon License # 525 KQI. Call 306-953-4222 pic.twitter.com/VtNeBF7PYK — Prince Albert Police (@PAPOLICEca) July 5, 2017

Police say the little girl was playing by herself Tuesday afternoon in a playground in the Crescent Acres neighbourhood of Prince Albert when a man entered the park.

He was seen hanging around for about 15 minutes, until the little girl left and he followed.

Police said he was observed talking to the girl against the school wall, then grabbed her and put her into the back seat of his car.

He then climbed into the front and drove away.

When the girl’s family went to the park and found she was missing, they called police at about 3:30 p.m. CT. Police issued a news release asking for the public’s assistance in finding her a short time later, and the Amber Alert was issued at 7:53 p.m.