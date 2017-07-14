Employees grab extinguishers to fight fire at Kelowna recycling depot

When the professionals arrived at a fire in Kelowna late Friday morning, the amateurs pretty much had the job done.

The fire broke out in a large pile of cardboard at the Progressive Waste Solutions recycling depot on Campion Road.

Workers called 9-1-1 and tackled the blaze with four, large hand-held fire extinguishers. They then turned on water misters to cool the area down.

“We came in after and there was a little bit of smoke inside,” said KFD platoon captain Steve Roshinsky. “Our crew basically did an overhaul with about 500 gallons of water to make sure it was out.”

Ambulance paramedics checked over one of the employees, likely for smoke inhalation, but he was okay.

Roshinsky says the cause of the fire is unknown.