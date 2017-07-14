Crime
Home owner charged following house fire in Byron

Firefighters respond to the scene of a house fire on Boler Rd between Wayne Road and Byron Baseline Road on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

The owner of a home that went up in flames earlier this week has been charged in relation to the fire.

Allison Stacey, 57, of London has been charged with one count of arson to own property endangering the property of others after fire broke out inside the home on Boler Road between Wayne Road and Byron Baseline Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The total damage is estimated at $200,000.

No one was hurt.

It’s believed the fire may have started in the basement. London police have not said what may have caused the fire.

According to London police, Stacey will appear in court on Friday in relation to the charge.

