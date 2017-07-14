Alleged St. Albert drug deal gone bad leads to aggravated assault charges

Three Edmonton men are facing aggravated assault charges after an alleged drug deal gone bad resulted in a teenager having to undergo surgery for a head injury.

The attack happened nearly two months ago in the Edmonton suburb of St. Albert. RCMP said it received a report of a serious assault on a 17-year-old Edmonton boy in the Akinsdale area.

Police said on Sunday, May 21, 2017, the teen allegedly met up with several men and got into their vehicle for the purpose of a drug deal, when the suspects assaulted him.

The teen suffered injuries to his side, face and head. Some of his property was stolen. His head injury required surgery and a hospital stay, RCMP said.

Several different RCMP units, along with Edmonton police, investigated the attack and carried out two search warrants at two different homes in Edmonton.

Three men from Edmonton were arrested. Malcolm Quincy Powery, 24, Boakai Abu Dukuly, 19, and Calvin Junior Powery-Hooker, 18, are all charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and forcible confinement.

Police said Dukuly and Powery-Hooker were denied bail and remain in custody. All three men all scheduled to enter pleas in St. Albert court on Monday, July 24.

Mounties said the 17-year-old victim and his family have been offered the help of the St. Albert Victim Services unit.