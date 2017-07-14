Entertainment
July 14, 2017 9:43 am

Beyoncé posts first photo of the twins

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Beyoncé introduces Rumi and Sir Carter on Instagram.

Credit: Beyonce/Instagram
Beyoncé has finally debuted her twins — one month after they were born.

The Formation singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night, with the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”

Beyoncé is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front of a flowered arch with the sea behind her.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The Instagram post gained millions of likes in a matter of hours and already is among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time.

The Irreplaceable singer already holds that crown with her Instagram pregnancy announcement in February.

After Beyoncé dropped the photo of the twins online, the Beyhive flew into a frenzy.

The singer’s dad posted the photo on Twitter with the hashtags, “#ProudDad,” “#ProudGrandDad,” and “#Beyonce.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to repost the photo of Beyoncé and the twins.

👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

While the twins may be only one month old, they already got shouted out by former U.S. president Barack Obama, their dad released an album and announced a new tour and their big sister, Blue Ivy, became a rap star herself after being featured on 4:44.

Sir Carter and Rumi join five-year-old big sister Blue Ivy.

—With files from the Associated Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

