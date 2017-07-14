Beyoncé posts first photo of the twins
Beyoncé has finally debuted her twins — one month after they were born.
The Formation singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night, with the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”
Beyoncé is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front of a flowered arch with the sea behind her.
The Instagram post gained millions of likes in a matter of hours and already is among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time.
The Irreplaceable singer already holds that crown with her Instagram pregnancy announcement in February.
After Beyoncé dropped the photo of the twins online, the Beyhive flew into a frenzy.
The singer’s dad posted the photo on Twitter with the hashtags, “#ProudDad,” “#ProudGrandDad,” and “#Beyonce.”
Rapper Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to repost the photo of Beyoncé and the twins.
While the twins may be only one month old, they already got shouted out by former U.S. president Barack Obama, their dad released an album and announced a new tour and their big sister, Blue Ivy, became a rap star herself after being featured on 4:44.
Sir Carter and Rumi join five-year-old big sister Blue Ivy.
—With files from the Associated PressFollow @KatieScottNews
