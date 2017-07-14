Beyoncé posts first photo of the twins

Beyoncé has finally debuted her twins — one month after they were born.

The Formation singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night, with the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”

Beyoncé is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front of a flowered arch with the sea behind her.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The Instagram post gained millions of likes in a matter of hours and already is among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time.

The Irreplaceable singer already holds that crown with her Instagram pregnancy announcement in February.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

After Beyoncé dropped the photo of the twins online, the Beyhive flew into a frenzy.

The singer’s dad posted the photo on Twitter with the hashtags, “#ProudDad,” “#ProudGrandDad,” and “#Beyonce.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to repost the photo of Beyoncé and the twins.

👀😩🙏🏽🎀❣️ #SirAndRumi 🍼🍼 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Us: [sleeping]

Beyonce: let me wake em up real quick. pic.twitter.com/qAYhkPNkUl — gif faggie (@Keefosabe) July 14, 2017

Nothing but respect for MY President pic.twitter.com/yRB3nP6NVh — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 14, 2017

the twins are so beautiful, Beyoncé deserves all the happiness in the world pic.twitter.com/ORBFIksiJL — bonafidehoe (@pettyyonceh) July 14, 2017

I FEEL SO BLESSED TO SEE THIS THANK YOU BEY pic.twitter.com/aHJp7EUibA — Britt Julious (@britticisms) July 14, 2017

This how the Beyhive reacted when Beyoncé posted Sir and Rumi tonight pic.twitter.com/m2bskoHFnO — Christian Hall🌿🌴 (@SpazzLion) July 14, 2017

Bey WOULD drop the photo we've been waiting for at like 10 PM AT NIGHT because she knows we will blow up her insta NO MATTER THE HOUR pic.twitter.com/0JRcQQKIde — Eva Recinos (@eva_recinos) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé posted the babies this isn't a drill pic.twitter.com/iFHVJrnvrh — Miss Green (@lexiiiGreen) July 14, 2017

THIS IS BETTER THAN IMPEACHMENT I JUST ASCENDED TO HEAVEN pic.twitter.com/wjEfoWckUZ — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 14, 2017

beyoncé actually invented motherhood tbh. pic.twitter.com/BghJelCf6w — king crissle (@crissles) July 14, 2017

While the twins may be only one month old, they already got shouted out by former U.S. president Barack Obama, their dad released an album and announced a new tour and their big sister, Blue Ivy, became a rap star herself after being featured on 4:44.

President Obama congratulates Jay Z on his Songwriters Hall of Fame induction! pic.twitter.com/0UcURPYpSm — Rap Favorites (@RapFavPosts) June 16, 2017

Sir Carter and Rumi join five-year-old big sister Blue Ivy.

—With files from the Associated Press