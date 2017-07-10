Jay-Z announces ‘4:44’ tour with 4 Canadian stops

Jay-Z will bring his latest album to life when he hits the road this fall.

The rap icon announced the 4:44 tour Monday, which kicks off October 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. It wraps December 21 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 31-date tour will also visit Montreal and Toronto on November 21 and 22, followed by shows in Edmonton on December 9 and Vancouver on December 11.

READ MORE: Jay-Z addresses rumours of cheating on Beyoncé on new album ‘4:44’

JUST ANNOUNCED

JAY-Z will be going on tour later this year with 4 Canadian dates!

On Sale Friday Jul.14th @ 10AM

🎟️>>https://t.co/83i0SnoD3T pic.twitter.com/2LPYr6ToZt Story continues below — Ticketmaster Canada (@TicketmasterCA) July 10, 2017

A pre-sale for Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders starts Monday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

The 47-year-old rapper released 4:44 on June 30. It includes personal songs about his marriage with Beyoncé and his life as an entrepreneur.

READ MORE: Beyonce’s dad confirms pop star and husband Jay Z are parents of twins

Jay-Z’s new album comes weeks after mysterious 4:44 subway posters and banner ads started appearing without explanation. It was later revealed that 4:44 was an upcoming, Tidal-only film starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.

Okay fine can someone please explain these ads all over Jay St Metrotech pic.twitter.com/EMs0aDpU4W — Seth Rosenthal (@seth_rosenthal) June 6, 2017

Jay-Z is also scheduled to headline festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, and his own Made In America festival.

—With files from The Associated Press