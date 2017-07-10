Jay-Z announces ‘4:44’ tour with 4 Canadian stops
Jay-Z will bring his latest album to life when he hits the road this fall.
The rap icon announced the 4:44 tour Monday, which kicks off October 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. It wraps December 21 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
The 31-date tour will also visit Montreal and Toronto on November 21 and 22, followed by shows in Edmonton on December 9 and Vancouver on December 11.
A pre-sale for Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders starts Monday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.
The 47-year-old rapper released 4:44 on June 30. It includes personal songs about his marriage with Beyoncé and his life as an entrepreneur.
Jay-Z’s new album comes weeks after mysterious 4:44 subway posters and banner ads started appearing without explanation. It was later revealed that 4:44 was an upcoming, Tidal-only film starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.
Jay-Z is also scheduled to headline festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, and his own Made In America festival.
