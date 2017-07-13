Fire danger concerns close trail at Kelowna natural area park

The City of Kelowna has temporarily closed the lookout trail at Dilworth Mountain Park because of the extreme fire hazard.

The park’s natural areas are adjacent to residences along Dilworth Drive and Summit Road.

“Grass and underbrush can easily ignite with dry and hot conditions,” said Urban Forestry Supervisor Andrew Hunsberger in a media release.

“This area has been identified as a potential fire risk in the past and with the current conditions we need to take the necessary precautions.”

The city is reminding residents campfires, barbecues and smoking are prohibited in Kelowna and regional district parks.