Winnipeg Jets sign 2015 draft pick Mason Appleton

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets prospect Mason Appleton has decided to turn pro following two seasons at Michigan State University.

The forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract worth roughly $2.3-million with the Jets on Thursday.

Excited to sign my first NHL contract with the @NHLJets. Looking forward to the next chapter of my career. pic.twitter.com/jpL8VOUllQ — Mason Appleton (@MTAppleton) July 13, 2017

Appleton led the Michigan State University Spartans in goals, assists and points last season. He finishes his collegiate career with 17 goals and 36 assists in 72 games.

The 21-year-old was selected by Winnipeg in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.