July 13, 2017 6:33 pm
Updated: July 13, 2017 6:35 pm

Winnipeg Jets sign 2015 draft pick Mason Appleton

Mason Appleton participates in drills during the Winnipeg Jets Development Camp on June 29 at the Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg MB.

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets prospect Mason Appleton has decided to turn pro following two seasons at Michigan State University.

The forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract worth roughly $2.3-million with the Jets on Thursday.

Appleton led the Michigan State University Spartans in goals, assists and points last season. He finishes his collegiate career with 17 goals and 36 assists in 72 games.

The 21-year-old was selected by Winnipeg in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

