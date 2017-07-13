Police hope for a safe weekend at the Country Thunder Music Festival

Country Thunder in Craven will attract more than 20 thousand people by the time four day country music event is over.

First rate country music and performers will weave some magic in the valley, but before the music even starts to play, as Blake Shelton might say “the boys round here” are already filling red solo cups.

“It’s a party,” country music fan Phil MacDonald said.

“Hanging out with your best buddies having a good time looking like an idiot, and yeah, I don’t know, I love Craven.”

“We’re here to have a good time and to party… See some great entertainers, meet some new people, that’s what Craven is all about,” Scott Markewich said.

READ MORE: Country Thunder reveals $1.2 million in upgrades to facilities

WATCH: What’s new at upcoming Country Thunder music festival?

To ensure everyone has a safe and good time, police are making the rounds.

“We are not going to curtail anybody from having fun and being a little wild and crazy, but as soon as you start breaking the law, and then obviously that’s when our involvement appears,” RCMP S/Sgt. Craig Cleary said.

About 40 police officers and over 230 security guards will be patrolling the ground and the highways over the weekend. Last year, police responded to 114 incidents during the entire event.

READ MORE: Country Thunder reminding festival-goers to stay safe in extreme heat

Police remind fans in the event of an emergency to call 9-1-1 and to know where you are. If it’s not a life threatening emergency, call 310-RCMP.

“Make sure that you stay on the line with our dispatchers and you provide the required information, [like] your location, we don’t need to hear that you’re somewhere on the Craven event site. Try to narrow it down as specific as possible,” Cleary said.

As for MacDonald and his buddies, the kind of memories they plan to make won’t start in the back of a police car.

“Don’t get into your vehicle, hang around your site and don’t carry liquor around,” he said.

Country Thunder’s line up include country music artists Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban.