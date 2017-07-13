Trump compliments French First Lady Brigitte Macron: ‘You’re in such good shape’

U.S. President Donald Trump has caught attention online after telling Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron: “You’re in such good shape” in Paris on Thursday.

A Facebook Live video, posted on the French President’s Facebook page, recorded the remarks at the Hotel des Invalides before the two men walked through the ornate crypt of the 17th century military complex where Napoleon is buried.

“Beautiful. Go have a good time,” he can be heard adding.

Trump is currently on a visit to France which will include the Bastille Day military parade on Friday and commemorations of the entry 100 years ago of U.S. troops into World War One.