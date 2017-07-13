Calgary police explore link between ‘brutal’ murders of burned-car victims and body found on highway

Calgary police investigators have confirmed evidence shows a link between the death of a man found on the side of Highway 22 Wednesday morning and the deaths of three people found dead in a burned car on Monday.

An autopsy confirmed Thursday that the body found on Highway 22 is that of 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, the registered owner of the burned car.

READ MORE: Link between body found on Highway 22 and burnt car homicide likely: police

The bodies of sisters Glynnis Fox, 36, and Tiffany Ear, 39, as well as 25-year-old Cody Pfeiffer were found in Afowerk’s car after firefighters were called to the scene of a burning car in Sage Hill Bluff early Monday morning.

Police now say they’re investigating whether Fox, Ear and Pfeiffer were “simply at the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people.”

Investigators believe Fox and Ear may have been caught up in a targeted attack against Afowerk.

The sisters both leave behind multiple children, police said.

Investigators are still appealing to the public for any information, photos or videos that may help in their investigation into what they’re calling “brutal” and “ruthless” murders.

Police say all of the victims suffered “significant traumatic injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary police are expected to release more details in a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.