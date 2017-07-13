Driver of stolen truck leads Battlefords RCMP on chase

Battlefords RCMP have two youth in custody and are searching for two more youth following a police chase in North Battleford, Sask.

The Ford F350 was spotted by officers when the driver went through a controlled intersection late Monday evening without stopping.

It was later determined the truck had been stolen earlier in the day from just outside of North Battleford after the keys were left inside.

The driver initially stopped for police, but then reversed, hitting the front end of the RCMP truck.

Officers then started chasing the truck when the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

It was followed to a rural area west of the city and efforts to stop the truck, including the use of tire deflation devices, were unsuccessful.

The chase ended north of Highway 40 when the truck became stuck in a steep ditch and four people fled on foot.

A police dog was successful in tracking down two boys, who are facing a number of charges.

Two other boys have been identified by police and arrest warrants are being sought.

Police said that the chase was monitored and a risk assessment was continuously applied to ensure public safety.