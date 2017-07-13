Hamilton grabs a little slice of the McGregor-Mayweather spotlight
Hamilton has played a part in what is being billed as the biggest boxing match in years.
There’s word UFC star Conor McGregor flew into, and out of, Hamilton International Airport for a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday.
READ MORE: McGregor clear favourite in Toronto as tour with Mayweather stops in Canada
McGregor, a mixed martial arts champion, will fight against undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.
READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Don’t buy into the Mayweather vs. McGregor hype
The two fighters are holding their third of four promotional news conferences Thursday in Brooklyn.
The final pre-fight conference is set for Monday in London, England.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.