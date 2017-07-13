Hamilton grabs a little slice of the McGregor-Mayweather spotlight

Hamilton has played a part in what is being billed as the biggest boxing match in years.

There’s word UFC star Conor McGregor flew into, and out of, Hamilton International Airport for a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday.

McGregor, a mixed martial arts champion, will fight against undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The two fighters are holding their third of four promotional news conferences Thursday in Brooklyn.

The final pre-fight conference is set for Monday in London, England.