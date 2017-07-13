Infant’s babysitter charged with aggravated assault

A woman has been charged after an infant suffered suspicious injuries.

Police were called to McMaster Children’s Hospital on Monday after being told about a child who had numerous broken bones.

Doctors determined the injuries sustained by the infant were suspicious.

The Hamilton Police Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation and have charged the infant’s babysitter.

Shelly Kuzyk, 45, is charged with aggravated assault.

Police have not released the age or gender of the child.