B.C. highway closures remain due to wildfires burning

A number of highways around B.C. remain closed today due to the wildfires burning around the province.

B.C. remains under a state of emergency as 183 wildfires are still actively burning.

Here is a look those highway closures (except for emergency vehicles and first responders):

Highway 1:

Closed both directions from the Ashcroft Junction to cache Creek. There is no estimated time of opening.

Closed both directions 10 kilometres west of Cache Creek to five-kilometres east of Cache Creek. There is no estimated time of opening.

Closed westbound four-kilometres west of Savona for all traffic bound for Cache Creek. There is no detour available and no estimated time of opening.

Highway 20:

Closed to westbound traffic only at the Sheep Creek/Chilcotin Bridge, 25 kilometres west of Williams Lake to five kilometres west of Alexis Creek. Traffic is open eastbound. There is no detour available and no estimated time of opening.

Highway 24:

Closed at Horse Lake Road (31 kilometres east of Junction with Highway 97 North) for westbound traffic destined for 100 Mile House. However, it is open at Horse Lake Road for westbound traffic destined for Clinton.

Highway 5A:

Closed both directions at Junction with Highway 3 from Princeton to 29 kilometres north of Princeton at Allison Lake Provincial Park. There is no detour available and no estimated time of opening.

There is an alternate route via Highway 3, Highway 97 and Highway 97C.

Highway 97:

Closed both directions from Junction of Highway 1 in Cache Creek to Clinton. There is no detour available and no estimated time of opening. There is no access to Highway 99.

Closed in both directions at Canim Hendrix Intersection (two kilometres north of 100 Mile House) to Timothy Lake Road junction (25 kilometres north of 100 Mile House). There is no detour available and no estimated time of opening.

Closed southbound from Williams Lake to 15 kilometres of Quesnel. There is no detour available and no estimated time of opening.

Highway 99:

Closed both directions at Highway 12. It is open to local traffic only to the Hat Creek Junction. The highway is closed from the Hat Creek Junction to Highway 97. There is no detour available and no estimated time of opening.

Likely Road:

Closed both directions from 150 Mile House to Junction with Horsefly Road. There is a detour available from the Likely Horsefly Junction to Beaver Lake Road and then to Highway 97N. There is no estimated time of opening available.